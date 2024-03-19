CA crime: 3 suspects charged in organized retail theft targeting high-end stores

Charges were filed Tuesday against three people allegedly involved in organized retail theft and robbery targeting high-end retail stores throughout California.

According to Attorney General Rob Bonta, from December 12, 2022 to February 12, 2024, there were commercial burglaries and attempted burglaries in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, Alameda, and Santa Clara Counties that resulted in more than $300,000 in losses.

The suspects allegedly conducted smash and grab style thefts by running into the stores, grabbing purses and other high dollar items, before running out.

The suspects stole from Burberry, Prada, Sunglass Hut, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors, Gucci, Coach, Versace, and Maison Margiela.

According to a 2020 national survey, U.S. retailers lose approximately $700,000 per every $1 billion in sales to organized retail crime.

"Organized retail theft harms businesses, retailers, and consumers – and puts the public at risk," Bonta said. "Organized retail crime has been plaguing our state for far too long. I want to thank our local law enforcement partners for their work in apprehending the suspects in this case."

The suspects, Isaiah Abdullah, 26, Ishmael Baptist, 25, and Nickolas Mallory, 26, have been charged with 27 felony counts including organized retail theft, robbery, and grand theft.

Investigators also seized five firearms.