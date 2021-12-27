Bystanders pull man from burning RV in Chatsworth

Two bystanders rescued a man from a flaming motor home in Chatsworth Monday before Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived to extinguish the blaze, authorities said.

The man had impaired mobility, and the bystanders helped him out of the vehicle and "prevented him from serious harm and saved his life," said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The fire in the 20900 block of Nordhoff Street was reported at 10:05 a.m.

According to Humphrey, the recreational vehicle was parked on private property when the bystanders heard a popping noise, saw the fire and jumped a fence to get to the man stuck inside, Humphrey said.

The man was taken to a hospital and suffered a minor burn on his hand, but had stable vital signs.

The fire was contained quickly, but the vehicle was completely destroyed, and the cause was under investigation, Humphrey said.

