Innocent driver killed in fiery crash at end of pursuit in Fairfax District

An innocent driver was killed when a pursuit came to a fiery end in the Fairfax District near The Grove late Tuesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities said a chase ensued after a man accused of assaulting a deputy with a deadly weapon did not want to stop when deputies attempted to pull him over.

The suspect was driving a silver car when he plowed into a blue Toyota RAV4 on the intersection of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue. The suspect’s vehicle immediately caught on fire upon impact.

Following the crash, LASD said the victim was trapped inside the SUV. Firefighters attempted to pull the victim out of the vehicle and attempted lifesaving efforts. Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released by the coroner’s office.

Firefighters were able to rescue the suspect from the flames before he was taken into custody.

Video at the scene shows authorities placed a spit guard on the suspect. His name has not been released by officials.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

