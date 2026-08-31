Serial 'butt-sniffer' arrested again in Glendale

The Brief Calese Crowder has a history of arrests for allegedly smelling women's behinds. He is a registered sex offender and similar offenses have occurred in Glendale and Burbank dating back to 2021. Crowder was arrested on suspicion of violating the terms of his parole.



A man known as a serial ‘butt-sniffer’ was arrested again in Glendale.

What we know:

Calese Crowder, 39, has a history of arrests for allegedly smelling women's behinds.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Friday to a store in the 1500 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard after receiving reports of a man seen "hunkered down" and getting close to people to smell them, police said.

Officers also responded to a Marshalls department store near South Brand Boulevard and East Broadway regarding a similar incident.

Crowder was located and taken into custody on suspicion of violating the terms of his parole, police said. He is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Dig deeper:

Crowder, a registered sex offender, has a history of similar offenses in Glendale and Burbank dating back to 2021. He was arrested twice in two months last summer. He admitted violating his parole last year and was sentenced to serve more than 100 days in jail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

He was arrested for allegedly peeping into a family's home in Glendale in 2023. In August of that year, a woman posted a TikTok video that went viral allegedly showing Crowder crouching behind her and attempting to sniff her at a Barnes and Noble bookstore in Burbank.