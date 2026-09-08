Arleta construction site explosion leaves several hurt: LAFD

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An explosion at a San Fernando Valley construction site left several people hurt in Arleta.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a possible welding-related explosion at a street construction site in the 14200 block of West Van Nuys Boulevard in Arleta.

The incident left two people needing to be taken to the hospital. Two other people were looked at by emergency crews, but both declined hospital transports.

As of 3:30 p.m., LAFD said there is "no escalation of hazard" beyond the construction site.

LADOT, LADWP, local gas company, and LAPD were at the scene to help paramedics.

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What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.