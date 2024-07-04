Bullet grazes LAPD officer in Willowbrook; Suspect on the run

A police officer survived a bullet graze during a shooting in Willowbrook.

According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, a Los Angeles Police Department officer had pulled over a white 2014 Chevrolet Malibu on Wednesday night. At one point during the encounter, the suspect inside the Chevy Malibu opened fire, with one of the bullets grazing the LAPD officer's head.

The officer was taken to the nearby hospital after the shooting scare, FOX 11's crew reports. Officials at the scene fear the suspect – who remains on the run – may have been shooting from an automatic rifle when they targeted the officer.

Officials have not released the description of the alleged shooter.