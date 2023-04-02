Budweiser releases limited-edition Dodgers cans

article

Baseball season is well underway, and what better way to celebrate than by cracking open a cold one?

Budweiser, the MLB's longest-standing sponsor, announced it is releasing limited-edition beer cans featuring 14 MLB teams across the league - including our very own Los Angeles Dodgers.

The new cans feature the club's logo, team colors, and for the first time ever will feature a unique skyline relevant to the team's city.

The limited-edition 2023 release also has cans for the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals.

Fans can purchase the cans in the cities participating at locations where Budweiser is sold.

