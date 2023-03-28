'Dodger' the dog steals the show after snagging home run ball in Spring Training

A service dog stole the show over the weekend during a Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training game in Arizona.

The fan, Jaime Rovero, celebrated his dog's "pawsome" accomplishment of snagging a home run ball and discussed "Dodger's" viral moment with FOX 11.

It happened during Saturday's Spring Training showdown between the Dodgers and the Kansas City Royals.

"He's the frisbee dog," Rovero playfully said. "Now, I guess people are calling him the official mascot of Spring Training."

Rovero says he is a lifelong fan of the Boys in Blue and in the viral video, he is even seen wearing a Dodgers jersey that reads "K-9."