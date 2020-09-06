Brush fire sparks in Angeles National Forest

As parts of California see record-breaking temperatures over Labor Day weekend several wildfires have sparked across the region.

Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked Sunday afternoon near Cogswell Dam in the Angeles National Forest.

The Bobcat Fire has burned approximately 1,800 acres with no containment, fire officials said.

They were sent to the location near the dam and West Fork Day Use area at 12:22 p.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

It appears the fire has generated a pyrocumulus cloud that can be seen for miles.

Firefighters say they are experiencing erratic fire behavior.

Structures were being threatened, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who said five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and two water tenders had been deployed.

A temporary flight restriction was in place over the fire area, and a large plume of smoke could be seen throughout many parts of Los Angeles County.

State Route 39 is closed in both directions at El Encanto Park. People in the area are urged to stay away, the highway will be used for emergency vehicle access.

Temperatures in the forest were well above 100 degrees.

CNS contributed