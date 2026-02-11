2 killed in fiery 405 rollover crash in Westchester as rain returns to Southland

The Brief Two people were killed on the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway early Wednesday morning. The crash happened as rain returned to Southern California. Other crashes have been reported in the area as a storm moved through the area.



Two people were killed in a fiery rollover crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Westchester early Wednesday morning. The deadly crash came as rain returned to the Southland for the first time in more than a month.

What we know:

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal traffic collision occurred around 2 a.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway near La Tijera Boulevard.



CHP initially received a call of a possible solo-vehicle rollover. When crews arrived, they found a white sedan overturned and fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze while CHP implemented a full closure of the southbound freeway during the emergency response.

Two patients were determined dead at the scene. Their ages and genders have not been released. Investigators are working to determine if weather conditions played a role in the crash.



Water rescue in Agoura Hills

In a separate incident, emergency crews responded to a water rescue in the 2800 block of Triunfo Canyon Road in Agoura Hills at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Authorities reported that a man was trapped inside a Dodge Challenger that became submerged in floodwaters. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived and successfully rescued the driver. He was evaluated at the scene.

Car falls into tree in Brentwood

Earlier in the night, around 11:15 p.m., a car went off the roadway from above the 405 Freeway near The Getty in Brentwood.

The vehicle fell approximately 75 feet and landed in a tree below, nearly falling onto the southbound lanes of the 405. All parties were able to exit the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

