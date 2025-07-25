Expand / Collapse search

USPS office in Torrance evacuated; fire and police crews respond

Published  July 25, 2025 10:04am PDT
Torrance
USPS workers evacuated from Torrance post office

The LAPD and LAFD are responding to an incident that has prompted the evacuation of a post office in Torrance.

TORRANCE, Calif. - A Torrance post office was evacuated Friday morning over an incident that has prompted the response of the local police and fire departments. 

SkyFOX video from the scene at the corner of Crenshaw and Monterey showed USPS workers gathered outside the building, surrounded by postal trucks. A long line of red tape was also visible in a section of the building.

Construction crews were also spotted as the post office had been going through remodeling. 

The post office is currently closed for business due to this ongoing situation.

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Torrance Fire Department.

