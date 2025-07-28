Reno Casino Shooting: Group of people were waiting at valet when gunman opened fire

Six people were shot, three fatally, when a suspect went on a random shooting rampage at a Reno, Nevada casino Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the valet area of the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino.

Gunman goes on shooting rampage

What we know:

According to Chief Chris Crawforth of the Sparks Police Department, an unidentified male suspect walked to the casino's valet area and immediately pointed a gun at a group of people. His gun had malfunctioned, but he was able to fix it and started firing multiple shots at the group of people. Five people were struck in the valet area; one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four were taken to the hospital. Of those four victims, one was declared dead at the hospital, two remain in critical condition, and one was released.

After the suspect shot at the group, he fled north through the parking lot and was soon located by a security guard. The suspect fired at the security guard and the guard returned fire, but the suspect kept running.

He then saw someone driving through the parking lot and opened fire on them… killing the driver.

Crawforth said Reno Police arrived on scene and located the suspect who began firing at patrol vehicles. Multiple officers fired back, hitting the suspect. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

"At this time, we have no reason to believe there is a connection between the victims and the suspect. And we have no known motive by the suspect," Crawforth said during a press conference.

The suspect, who has yet to be publicly identified, had multiple firearm magazines with him at the time of the shooting, Crawforth added.

Group was leaving Bachelor party when shooting happened

Local perspective:

Andrew Canepa was identified by friends as one of the victims killed.

Friends of Canepa, part-owner of the popular Side Street Café in Newbury Park, told FOX 11 he was at the casino's valet area with a group of friends from Southern California. They had traveled to Reno for a bachelor party, and were waiting for an Uber headed to the airport to return home.

"I've probably known him for 20 years. I saw him group up here with his mom and her business partner when they bought the place and when he went to culinary school," said friend Shane Heid.

Andrew Canepa

Those who know Canepa and the other victims are in shock. They remember how involved the restaurant was in fundraisers and supporting victims of the 2018 Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in nearby Thousand Oaks. Thirteen people died, including the gunman, who had a mental history, according to police.

"I know some people that died at that shooting. This makes me so sad," one woman said.

"They supplied food and the whole community came and supported the Borderline Grill. We sold probably close to a million dollars in t-shirts, donated it to the families and those affected. Now Andrew is involved in this," said another person.

Canepa's mother, along with the family of another bachelor party attendant, have been flown to Nevada.

Loved ones say at least three of the people shot were from the Ventura County area.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement has yet to publicly identify the suspect or any of the victims.

There is no indication the suspect knew any of the victims, but the investigation continues.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.