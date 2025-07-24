2 dead, including child, 2 hospitalized in Montebello attack

A Montebello neighborhood was rocked after a family of four was involved in a brutal attack at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Officials later said a father allegedly attacked his own children and their mother before he was killed.

What we know:

Officials said around 3 a.m., first responders were called to an apartment complex located at 400 W. Lockhart Ave., located near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and S. Bluff Road.

Upon arrival, they found a man's body in the back of the building after conducting a protective sweep.

Officers then located a boy, a girl and a woman all suffering from head injuries inside a lower-level unit. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Images from the scene showed the unit cordoned off as the investigation remains active. In addition, video from SkyFOX showed a hatchet at the crime scene, believed to be the weapon used in the attack.

The mother and daughter who survived the attack were taken to an area hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the community.

What they're saying:

"That's shocking. This is usually a quiet family-oriented neighborhood, said neighbor Franklin Gonzales. "To hear of something so violent and unconventional is really surprising."

"I don't know what would cause a father to turn on his family but it's something really terrible," Gonzales added.

The circumstances leading up to the attack remain under investigation and the names of the victims have not been released.