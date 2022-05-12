Brush fire breaks out near Peck Park in San Pedro

As crews deal with high heat across SoCal, another brush fire broke out Thursday afternoon in San Pedro.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire broke out just after 6 p.m. near N. Western Ave. and Summerland Ave, near Peck Park.

The blaze has burned about 10 acres of brush which is in a rugged terrain area. Crews are making forward progress and expect knockdown soon.

This is a developing story, check back for updates