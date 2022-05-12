Expand / Collapse search

Brush fire breaks out near Peck Park in San Pedro

San Pedro
LOS ANGELES - As crews deal with high heat across SoCal, another brush fire broke out Thursday afternoon in San Pedro. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire broke out just after 6 p.m. near N. Western Ave. and Summerland Ave, near Peck Park.  

The blaze has burned about 10 acres of brush which is in a rugged terrain area. Crews are making forward progress and expect knockdown soon. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates 