Brush fire breaks out near Cajon Pass, 15 freeway partially closed

Firefighters in San Bernardino County are working to contain a brush fire that broke out near the Cajon Pass.

The Railroad Fire has burned 25 acres.

Interstate 15 was closed in both directions from Highway 138 to Oak Hills Road. Around 2:30 p.m. the southbound lane of the 15 reopened. However, the northbound lanes remain closed until further notice.

According to fire officials with the San Bernardino National Forest, the forward rate of spread has been stopped and it is now surrounded by fire retardant.

Meanwhile, another brush fire sparked yesterday in a nearby area. The Roadside Fire charred 50 acres and was 30% contained as of Sunday morning.

