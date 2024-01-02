Brothers arrested for dragging woman during purse snatching at City of Industry Costco

article

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly stealing a woman's purse in a Costco parking lot and beating her and dragging her with their car when she tried to get her purse back.

It happened back on Nov. 26, at the Costco in the City of Industry. Deputies said David Morrison and Andrew Morrison grabbed a woman's purse in the store parking lot. The woman tried to get her purse back from the brothers, deputies said, and when she did, they repeatedly hit her in the face and dragged her with their getaway car.

The woman was brought to the hospital with what deputies called life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, deputies determined the Morrison brothers were responsible for the robbery.

More than a month later, on Dec. 28, deputies served a warrant at a residence in Diamond Bar, found the brothers and arrested them. After searching the residence, deputies found evidence belonging to the woman whose purse was stolen.

Both David Morrison and Andrew Morrison were booked for robbery and held on $500,000 bail. Deputies said they're investigating whether the brothers were involved in similar robberies in the area as well. Anyone with information on such crimes is asked to call investigators at 562-946-7187.