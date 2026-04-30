Britney Spears charged with DUI in California

The Brief Pop icon Britney Spears was officially charged Thursday with a misdemeanor count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs. The charges follow a March 4 arrest where Spears was observed driving her BMW "fast and erratically" on the 101 Freeway near her Ventura County home. Spears has since entered a voluntary substance abuse treatment facility and is not required to attend her upcoming Monday arraignment.



Britney Spears is facing a single misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.

What we know:

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office filed the formal charge against the 44-year-old pop star on Thursday, specifically citing the combined influence of alcohol and at least one drug.

The incident took place on March 4, when California Highway Patrol (CHP) pulled Spears over on the 101 Freeway in Newbury Park.

According to the CHP, Spears displayed signs of impairment and failed a series of field sobriety tests at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Spears was booked into a Ventura County jail and released on bail the following day.

Her legal team and representatives have described the incident as "completely inexcusable" and confirmed that the singer voluntarily checked into a substance abuse treatment facility about one month after the arrest.

What we don't know:

The specific nature and quantity of the drugs or alcohol involved have not been disclosed in the criminal complaint.

It's unclear which specific substance triggered the "combined influence" charge, as the results of the chemical toxicology tests remain part of the non-public investigative file.

What they're saying:

A representative for Spears previously issued a statement calling her actions "the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life."

While her team has not provided a new comment regarding the formal charges filed Thursday, they have emphasized that Spears is cooperating with the law and seeking the "help and support she needs during this difficult time."

What's next:

The singer’s arraignment is set for Monday.

Because the charge is a misdemeanor, California law allows her attorney to appear on her behalf.