British Supercross athletes robbed in Hollywood

A violent street robbery was caught on video in Hollywood.

Two British Supercross athletes were leaving a restaurant near the intersection of La Cienega and Santa Monica boulevards around 2:40 a.m. Friday when they were approached by at least two suspects, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victims say the violent encounter occurred while they were trying to catch an Uber.

"One of them had a small handgun on them, pointed it to my head [and] told me to give him my watch, my bag and my phone. I dropped my watch on the floor, I pushed them and I ran back into the restaurant," one of the victims told a news photographer at the scene.

The victims noted this was their first night in the Los Angeles area.

No injuries were reported.

Police did not confirm what was taken from the British tourists. However, the victims said the suspects got away with cash and their watches.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

