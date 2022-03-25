Bridgerton's 'The Queen's Ball' comes to Los Angeles and you're invited

It’s the Queen’s Ball, and you’re invited!

To celebrate Season 2, Netflix is transporting you into the drama of Bridgerton’s reimagined Regency-era London.

Atlanta Actress Chaela Bre is such a big fan of the show, she got a ball gown specially made, complete with pink gloves and a crown, and flew to Los Angeles for one night to catch the sneak peek.

"I just love being a part of it," gushed Bre. "It makes me feel like I’m actually in the show!"

Though a big part of the immersive experience, the cast is at the premiere in England, where most of the actors are from. But Her Majesty…

"The Queen is always watching," said Netflix’s Head of Experiences Greg Lombardo, with a mysterious grin. "She is always looking for her diamond. And those who participate, come out, dress up, bow, curtsy, dance, take advantage of those opportunities to dive deep can be rewarded."

Guests can get fitted for the big occasion at the modiste and gracefully ballroom dance to a live string quartet from the series soundtrack.

"We’ve tried to create a balance between performers who are doing the heavy lifting and then allowing the fans and the guests to get on the dance floor themselves and live out that fantasy," said Lombardo.

"Why not go all in with it and fully immerse yourself into this and kind of have that moment of being in Bridgerton?" added Bre.

Her majesty requests your presence at the Bridgerton interactive experience located inside the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown LA through May. Tickets start at about $50.

