Fatal stabbing reported at Brentwood homeless encampment; 2nd encampment homicide within 6 months

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was investigating a fatal stabbing on Wednesday morning at the San Vicente homeless encampment in Brentwood.

Deputies responded to the 11600 block of San Vicente Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Authorities investigating fatal stabbing at Brentwood homeless encampment. (FOX 11)

Anyone with information about this incident was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

This is the second homicide investigation at the San Vicente encampment within the last six months.

Back in April, a homeless man was booked on murder and an assault with a deadly weapon charge after Los Angeles County deputies say he ran over another homeless man at the Brentwood encampment. Detectives said it started when two homeless men got into an argument. One of the men, Pedro Flores, 34, got in his vehicle and ran over a 51-year-old man, dragged him more than 200-yards, killing him, investigators said.

There have been additional crime reports related to the encampment this year. In March, three people experiencing homelessness suffered minor injuries after a car plowed through the San Vicente homeless encampment.

