Brazen smash-and-grab robbers target El Monte jewelry store

Shocking surveillance video shows a group of robbers targeting a jewelry store in El Monte.

According to the El Monte Police Department, three male suspects entered David's Jewelers in the 10900 block of Main Street around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

In the video, the suspects are seen brazenly breaking the display cases and grabbing jewelry – all while ignoring the jewelry store workers throwing chairs and trash cans at them.

Two of the store workers were hit by the suspects' hammers, according to El Monte PD. Both workers are expected to be OK.

The suspects were spotted driving off in a Chevrolet Avalanche.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the violent robbery.