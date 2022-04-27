Brazen Break-In: Man stares at sleeping victims in San Bernardino home

A disturbing video shows a man brazenly breaking into a home in San Bernardino.

In a surveillance video shared by the San Bernardino Police Department Wednesday, a man was seen breaking into a home, standing over the victims, who were home and sleeping at the time of the break-in, and then looking at them while he was in the room.

While it is unknown when and where the break-in took place, San Bernardino PD announced they caught and arrested the suspect. The suspect's identity has not been released as of Wednesday night.

San Bernardino PD is working to see if the suspect was wanted in connection to other crimes.