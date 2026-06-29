Boyle Heights warehouse fire cleanup continues as crews tackle odors, clear out rotten food

The Brief More than a week after the Lineage warehouse fire in Boyle Heights, crews are removing rotting food as officials continue battling flare-ups and addressing odor and environmental concerns. City and county leaders have announced a coordinated response, with Mayor Karen Bass issuing executive orders seeking accountability and accelerating cleanup efforts. The Los Angeles Fire Department says it remains on site overseeing fire suppression, hazardous waste remediation, and support services for impacted residents and nearby schools.Boyle Heights warehouse fire cleanup continues as officials tackle odors and contamination concerns



More than a week after the Lineage warehouse in Boyle Heights burned down, smoke is being replaced by rotten odors and concerns over water contamination. Workers began removing tons of rotting food and hauling it away earlier.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has not turned over control of the Boyle Heights Lineage facility to the company, as it's still dealing with reignitions inside the building, which is still too dangerous to enter.

Fire officials say they are also overseeing the cleanup of tons of rotten food, making sure that odor blockers are used as it's moved out of the neighborhood. The stench is still nauseating and overwhelming.

Another concern is the water being used to stop the fire. There are sandbags and diverting material trying to keep the water away from storm drains. Booms have been lined up along the L.A. River.

The nonprofit East Yards for Environmental Justice has sent water samples to UCLA for testing. They are starting with heavy metals, and results should be available in a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, L.A. city and county officials held a press conference announcing they have joined resources. They plan not only to get more resources in the area, but also to demand accountability. Mayor Karen Bass signed two executive orders to that end, directing the city attorney's office to look at every avenue to make whoever is responsible accountable.

Lineage has pointed the finger at the solar panel company operating on the roof of the facility, but no official cause has been released.

The mayor has also given Lineage a 45-day deadline for the rotten food removal.

LAFD issued the following update on its fire response and cleanup efforts:

"LAFD is currently executing its Incident Action Plan (IAP). The IAP includes LAFD fire crews maintaining 'firewatch' 24 hours a day on rotating deployment periods. These crews will engage in fire suppression if significant flare-ups occur.

"The property owner has contracted with a private fire company that is continuing to flow water utilizing a water cannon to ensure the smoldering areas in the center of the building don't flare up significantly. They will remain on site throughout the duration of the remediation process to handle smoldering areas, as needed.

"The LAFD Certified Unified Program Agency (CUPA) will remain engaged during the remediation process to oversee any hazardous waste removal, such as lithium-ion batteries.

"Additional Resources for Impacted Residents:

Air Purifiers and Masks: With the help of local partners, the City has distributed thousands of air purifiers and masks to impacted residents, with thousands more scheduled for delivery and distribution this week. Air purifiers and masks will continue to be available at the Community Resource Center, located at 3141 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90023.

Transportation: LADOT is making temporary service adjustments to serve Boyle Heights residents, offering additional free buses in the area. Two additional buses have been added to the Boyle Heights DASH route, operating daily with free service every 10 to 15 minutes until further notice.

Voluntary Relief Center: The City shelter at Pecan Recreation Center (145 S. Pecan Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033) will transition to daytime use only and return to regular youth programming. Residents are welcome to use the center during the day for refuge and to connect with available resources. Pets are welcome. For full assistance, residents are encouraged to go to the Community Resource Center.

Resident Support through Community -based Organizations: The Mayor and City are working in coordination with organizations supporting the community. In partnership with the California Community Foundation, more than $1.5 million has been raised and granted to more than 20 community partners to support immediate relief for impacted residents and businesses. With these funds, the following community organizations are providing services including, but not limited to, medical assistance, food assistance, health resources, and financial assistance: Adventist Health White Memorial AltaMed Barrio Action Youth & Family Center Boyle Heights YouthSource Center Centro de Ayuda Clinica Romero East LA Community Corporation East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice Esperanza Community Housing Corporation Housing Equity & Advocacy Resource Team Inclusive Action for the City 211LA Inner City Struggle LAUSD Education Foundation Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Mexican American Opportunity Foundation Meztli Projects New Economics for Women – Business Source Center Proyecto Pastoral St. John's Community Health The Salvation Army Southern California Division Via Care Community Health Center YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

Adventist Health White Memorial

AltaMed

Barrio Action Youth & Family Center

Boyle Heights YouthSource Center

Centro de Ayuda

Clinica Romero

East LA Community Corporation

East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice

Esperanza Community Housing Corporation

Housing Equity & Advocacy Resource Team

Inclusive Action for the City

211LA

Inner City Struggle

LAUSD Education Foundation

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

Meztli Projects

New Economics for Women – Business Source Center

Proyecto Pastoral

St. John's Community Health

The Salvation Army Southern California Division

Via Care Community Health Center

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

"Los Angeles Unified (Region East) School Relocation

"Out of an abundance of caution, the following schools will be relocated to alternate school sites through July 2, 2026: