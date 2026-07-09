Boyle Heights town hall tonight: Bass, Lineage to face residents over warehouse fire

The Brief Lineage officials believe the massive warehouse fire began during tests on roof panels conducted by a subcontractor for Altus Power. Despite a recent order halting work, a statement from Mayor Karen Bass' office confirms Lineage is now actively demolishing the warehouse and removing debris. Teams are clearing 85 million pounds of rotting food waste, using misters, deodorizer, and plastic sheeting to control the intense smell.



Lineage Logistics has resumed demolition and debris removal at the site of a massive warehouse fire, according to city officials.

Crews are working simultaneously to mitigate severe odors and clear 85 million pounds of spoiled food waste, while the investigation into the cause of the blaze focuses on rooftop solar panel testing.

What we know:

The fire has left a staggering 85 million pounds of food waste inside the damaged facility, triggering an intense cleanup operation.

Lineage is currently using deodorizer applications, interior and exterior misters, and additional plastic sheeting over exposed sections of the structure to suppress the resulting odors.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

While demolition work was briefly frozen due to the ongoing investigation, a Wednesday statement from Mayor Karen Bass' office confirmed that Lineage "is engaged in demolition of the warehouse and debris removal along Indiana Street."

What we don't know:

The exact official cause of the fire has not yet been finalized by arson investigators or independent teams.

It's unclear how long it will take crews to entirely remove the tens of millions of pounds of ruined food products still trapped inside the facility, or when local air quality and odor issues will be completely resolved.

What they're saying:

Lineage officials have pointed directly to the roof as the point of origin, stating they believe the fire started "while a subcontractor working for Altus Power, which owns the solar array on top of the building, was conducting tests on the panels."

Before receiving clearance to resume work, Lineage heavily criticized the temporary pause on operations, calling the delay "unacceptable" and pushing local leaders for immediate authorization.

In response to the situation, Altus Power issued a brief statement noting that its "first concern is for the community affected by the fire."

What's next:

Neighbors impacted by the lingering smoke, fumes, or odors can access medical resources nearby. A dedicated community health clinic is opening at the Lou Costello Recreation Center (3141 E. Olympic Blvd.) during the following hours:

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A town hall is set for 6 p.m. at Stevenson Middle School. Those interested in attending are advised to register in advance online.