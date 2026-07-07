Long Beach paletero says he was brutally attacked while selling ice cream on July 4

The Brief A Long Beach street vendor says he can no longer work after being brutally attacked while selling ice cream at Belmont Pier on July 4. Community advocate Tito Rodriguez says street vendors continue to face violence and is encouraging victims to speak out. Police are investigating the assault, while a GoFundMe has been created to support the vendor and his family during his recovery.



A street vendor says he's unable to work after being brutally attacked on July 4 in Long Beach.

Now he's speaking out in hopes of protecting other vendors from similar violence.

Long Beach Police say they're investigating. The department says a preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was working as a street vendor "when a male adult suspect approached the victim and assaulted him."

Now that street vendor is sharing his story.

Eliu Ramirez says he was simply selling ice cream on July 4 at Belmont Pier in Long Beach when a man approached him and told him he was not allowed to sell there, and he had to leave.

He says not much time passed before several men arrived, and he was brutally assaulted.

Eliu, who is suffering from a fractured nose, says he can't continue working because he can't see properly and is experiencing frequent pain.

"These are pillars of the community. These are people who work hard," said Tito Rodriguez, who is known as "Hood Santa."

Rodriguez has long used his platform to help raise awareness about the violence street vendors too often face.

"We only know the ones that are willing to share their stories, and good for Eliu for not being afraid to speak up," said Rodriguez.

On Monday, another street vendor, Arabelia Martinez, also spoke out after she was violently attacked in downtown Los Angeles last month.

https://www.foxla.com/news/la-street-vendor-assault-charges-harmunie-church

The act was caught on video. Harmunie Heaven Church now faces three felony charges following the violent dispute.

"We will protect small business owners and the vendors in this county. They should be able to sell to anybody they want," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Monday.

The community is now hoping there will be justice for Eliu.

"They deserve to be caught. No one should be punched for trying to make an honest living," said Rodriguez.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise funds for Eliu and his family during his road to recovery. Those looking to help can click here.

Long Beach Police said the investigation is ongoing and also shared some sidewalk vending safety tips: