6 people shot at Boyle Heights bar after gunman opens fire into crowd

The suspected gunman who opened fire into a crowd at a Boyle Heights bar overnight, injuring six people, is in custody, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Holiday Bar in the 2400 block of Whittier Boulevard.

Police said an argument inside the bar resulted in the suspect shooting into the crowd. Other customers were able to detain the suspect until police arrived.

Officers found three shooting victims inside the bar. All three were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. Police said an additional three people who had been shot went to the hospital on their own for treatment.

Four men and two women, all in their 20s, were shot, police said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.



