Boxing legend George Foreman accused of sex abuse; Alleged victims speak out

Gwen Hunter and Denise Shipes are among three women who have filed lawsuits against former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, accusing him of childhood sexual abuse, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The women, now in their 60s, met recently but described strikingly similar stories about their encounters with Foreman in the 1970s.

Hunter describes a twisted relationship disguised as platonic until age 15 when Foreman allegedly forced her into a sexual relationship.

Meanwhile, Denise remembers Foreman as a kind and caring figure who would take her for ice cream and make her feel safe. But at the age of 15, she says everything changed.

"The next thing I know, he was telling me to take my clothes off, to lay down. I did, and he had sex with me," Shipes said.

A third victim from Texas, identified as Jane Doe, echoes the experiences of Hunter and Shipes.

Attorney Sam Dordulian, who represents the California women say they have both undergone polygraph tests and passed.

Foreman, now a Texas preacher, has publicly accused Hunter and Shipes of lying and extortion. He declined an interview with FOX 11.

Still, Foreman's attorney Shawn Holley issued the following statement:

"Mr. Foreman, who has spent the last 50 years in the public eye, vehemently and unequivocally denies all allegations of sexual abuse or assault leveled against him. Throughout his entire adult life, he has maintained a reputation beyond reproach, with not a single woman ever accusing him of any improper sexual conduct until last year. Mr. Foreman's commitment to defending his innocence is unwavering, and he will tenaciously fight these false and fraudulent allegations in court—he is fully prepared to confront and refute these baseless accusations and clear his name of any wrongdoing."