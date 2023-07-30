Security guard at Hollywood nightclub beaten to death

A security guard was beaten to death at a Hollywood nightclub Sunday morning.

The beating occurred at about 2 a.m. at Dragonfly Hollywood at 6510 Santa Monica Blvd., near Wilcox Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The security guard was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. It was unclear if the assault was gang-related.

The victim's name has not been released.

No arrests or suspect description was provided.

Anyone with information regarding the attack was urged to contact the LAPD's West Bureau at 213-473-0277.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.