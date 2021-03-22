Boulder active shooter: Police respond to shooting inside King Soopers grocery store

Multiple Colorado police agencies were responding to an "active shooter" situation at a local King Soopers grocery store in Boulder Monday.

"Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route," police tweeted at approximately 2:50 p.m. local time.

A witness interviewed on the scene by FOX 31 Denver told the local station that he was picking up pizza when he heard what sounded like "five or six gunshots" and the sound of glass breaking inside the store. Daniel Douglas said he saw a suspect with an "AR-15, I think, and he just started shooting."

Another witness told FOX 31 Denver that they heard what they believed to be fireworks as they were checking out at the supermarket and saw a person in the parking lot wearing "tactical gear" carrying an "AR-15 style weapon." The witness said he warned other shoppers inside the store and fled to a nearby fire station, according to the local news station.

Aerial footage from FOX 31 Denver showed police escorting a shirtless man wearing shorts in handcuffs with a bloody leg through the parking lot. The identity of the man was not immediately clear.

Footage from FOX 31 showed police and emergency medical workers handing out blankets as multiple people — some who appeared to be crying and consoling others — could be seen sitting outside speaking to law enforcement officers.

In earlier video from the scene, police could be heard calling out to a suspect over a megaphone. "This is the Boulder Police Department. The entire building is surrounded. I need you to surrender now," police said.

Aerial video from FOX 31 Denver showed first responders gathered outside the supermarket, with multiple ambulances standing by in the parking lot. At least two medical helicopters were on the scene, according to FOX 31 Denver.

Police vehicles lined the streets of the block surrounding the King Soopers store, and an armored police vehicle could be seen from the air in the grocery store’s parking lot. A tactical team made its way to the store’s entrance and SWAT team members positioned themselves around the building.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that their SWAT team was sent to the scene to assist Boulder police. Colorado University Boulder police also tweeted about the shooting, warning people to stay away from the area.

This story was reported from Los Angeles and is developing. Check back for more details.

