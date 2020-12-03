Bond Fire: 7,375 acres burned, 40 percent contained

A wind-driven brush fire in Silverado Canyon sparked by a house fire exploded to 7,375 acres Saturday, injuring two firefighters and growing rapidly as mandatory and voluntary evacuations were ordered for residents in a large portion of Orange County.

The Bond Fire, driven by high winds, burns the hillsides west of Santiago Canyon Road near Silverado Canyon on Thursday, December 3, 2020. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, Orange County Fire Authority said. They were treated by firefighter paramedics and transported to a hospital for their injuries. One sustained a leg injury and the other suffered minor bruising. They were released from the hospital Thursday night and are expected to be OK.

Fire officials initially believed the fire had burned 7,200 acres, but the fire authority conducted more accurate mapping Thursday evening and updated the size to 6,400 acres.

As of Saturday morning, the fire is 40% contained.

Advertisement

"The good news is we're starting to get a little bit of containment which is hopefully the beginning of a lot of good things. It's cooler [temperature] and it doesn't feel as dry, but the wind is also tapering off which we're cautiously optimistic about. It doesn't mean that we're leaving the fire line," said Orange County Fire Captain Thanh Nguyen. "We've got plenty of firefighters and equipment to do work throughout the night when the opportunity presents."

Nguyen said they are aerial plans in place for Friday.



"We've got a whole airforce that is scheduled for tomorrow to hit this thing tomorrow and hopefully put this thing to bed pretty soon," he added.



Mandatory evacuations were in effect for residents in:

Silverado Canyon;

Williams Canyon;

Modjeska Canyon;

Portola Hills west of El Toro and north of the 241 Toll Road;

Foothill Ranch.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for the following areas:

Borrego Canyon;

Baker Ranch;

Portola Hills;

Live Oak Canyon;

Trabuco Canyon;

Rose Canyon;

Valley Vista Way;

Meadow Ridge Drive;

Cowan and Lemon Heights.

Evacuation orders were lifted for Lake Forest, north of Alton Parkway, east of the 241 Toll Road.

Evacuees were strongly encouraged to stay with family or friends or ina hotel, the OCFA said.

"Due to COVID-19, no congregate shelter is offered," the authority tweeted about 5:20 a.m.

A temporary Orange County Red Cross evacuation point at Santiago Community College in Orange and a new one was opened at El Modena HighSchool. Later in the day, officials opened another Red Cross evacuation point at El Toro High School at 25255 Toledo Way in Lake Forest.

The Red Cross reported Thursday evening that 170 residents were provided with nearby hotel rooms.

Officials have also opened another Red Cross evacuation point at El Toro High School at 25255 Toledo Way in Lake Forest.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy urged residents to be prepared to move when necessary to clear the way for firefighters to battle the blaze.

"Even if you don't see smoke... If you have a concern the flames area little bit too close, that's enough to have your belongings prepared to evacuate," Fennessy said. "You don't have to wait for us to call."

RELATED: Smoke Advisory issued amid Bond, Airport fires

Authorities are also concerned about a number of power poles and lines felled by the gusts in the area that could also delay residents from re-entering their homes.

More than 500 firefighters were battling the blaze, Nguyen said. A helitanker dropped about 90,000 gallons of water on the flames overnight, Fennessy said.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said about 60 deputies have been deployed to assist with evacuations, traffic control and security in evacuated areas. All the department's deputies are on 12-hour shifts, he said.

"All days off are canceled to bring in all resources,'' Barnes said. Firefighters were investigating reports of multiple structures damaged or destroyed in the blaze," Nguyen said.

"We know a number of houses were damaged, potentially destroyed," Fennessy said. "We just don't have the details."

Winds were blowing north to northeast 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph and isolated gusts reaching up to 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

But the winds died down some by Thursday afternoon, OCFA Capt. PaulHoladay said.

"[Thursday] morning around 5:30 a.m. to 6 a.m., it was starting to move toward Lake Forest, which prompted the mandatory evacuations for Portola Hills and Foothill Ranch," Nguyen said.

The blaze is in the same area as the Silverado Fire in October, butthere's still plenty of brush to fuel the flames now, Nguyen said.

"This time, it started in Silverado Canyon on the east side ofSantiago Canyon Road and made its way to Santiago Canyon and jumped the road," Nguyen said. "The wind was pretty aggressive this morning when I was driving through."

Water-dropping helicopters had to be grounded at 3 a.m., Nguyen said.

Officials said Orange County Animal Care would be accepting small household pets at the Tustin Facility at 1630 Victory Road.

Orange County Fire Authority personnel initially responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Ground crews were being assisted in the fight against the Bond Fire byfire helicopters and a helitanker, the OCFA said. More than 240firefighters were on the scene, the OCFA said. The agency is in unified commandwith the U.S. Forest Service.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department announced that the county's Emergency Operations Center was activated to support the firefighting effort. A public information hotline number was activated -- 714-628-7085 -- for residents to call for information on resources available for them.

The following Toll Roads were closed Thursday night as a result of the Bond Fire (Due to the fluidity of the situation, closures are subject to change):

241 Toll Road (Santiago Canyon Road from Jackson Ranch Road to the Eastern Transportation)

Inland Orange County is under a red-flag warning until 10 p.m. Saturday for extreme fire danger due to high winds and low relative humidity.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.