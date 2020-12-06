Red flag warning coming back to Southland Monday morning

article

Parts of the Southland will be under another red flag warning for extreme wildfire danger this week, forecasters said Sunday.

The warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m.Tuesday for much of Los Angeles County and Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions arelikely to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.

The public is urged to use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources.

Officials advise that it's also a good time to assemble an emergency supply kit and know your evacuation route.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s this week, but a Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late Sunday and continue through Tuesday evening.

Winds are expected to peak in strength Monday afternoon throughTuesday morning with gusts of 40 to 55 mph for the coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, while gusts of 55 to 70 mph will be possible for the mountains.

Humidity is expected to rise slightly Monday morning, but a drying trend is expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday when humidity in the teensand single digits is likely, the NWS said.

In inland Orange County, where the 7,375-acre Bond Fire was 50% contained Sunday, winds were expected to pick up again Monday, with gusts up to 45 mph.

