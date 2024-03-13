Bomb threats targeting LA County schools under investigation

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Authorities are investigating bomb threats targeting at least two schools across Los Angeles County Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

An alleged threat was received at 11:25 a.m., targeting Flintridge Preparatory School in La Cañada Flintridge, authorities said. Deputies are on campus as the validity of the threat is being investigated, but officials said there is no active threat to the school.

In Whittier, authorities are investigating a reported threat at California High School.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.