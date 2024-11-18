Bomb Cyclone: Intense atmospheric river targets California, West Coast

More than a foot of rain, along with potential hurricane-force winds, via the "bomb cyclone" is coming for the West Coast this week.

Fox 11 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger says the warning map is "lit up" from Northern California to Oregon and Washington.

It all stems from a storm system, or an area of low pressure, that will rapidly intensify this week. This will create a strong atmospheric river, resulting in a constant stream of rain and mountain snow.

The heaviest rain seems to be targeting Northern California, where there will be widespread rain totals of at least five to ten inches, but some areas are likely to receive more than 10 inches.

Southern California is in a state of "hurry up and wait" as we watch how this system evolves this week. The atmospheric river will be weaker by the time it shifts toward Southern California. However, for now, weekend rain looks like a pretty good possibility. I expect some scattered rain Saturday, then perhaps becoming a little more widespread on Sunday. Since we're several days out, the forecast can certainly change between now and then. Keep checking back for daily updates this week.

