Bojangles in Los Angeles, California? Chicken-and-biscuits chain makes West Coast debut

Bojangles, the popular Charlotte-based Southern-style chicken-and-biscuits chain- is finally making its West Coast debut!

The chain announced 30 locations will open over the next six years in Los Angeles, with the first restaurant anticipated to open in 2025.

The LA expansion will be led by entrepreneur Lorenzo Boucetta and Poulet Brothers, LLC.

"The delicious chicken, biscuits, and breakfast, combined with strong unit economics and unparalleled support made the decision a no-brainer for me," Boucetta said in a statement.

SUGGESTED:

Earlier this year, Bojangles announced plans to open 270 new restaurants amid a major expansion. Just last month, the company announced plans to open 20 restaurants in the Phoenix area.

Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, a variety of sides, and a signature iced tea.

Bojangles, the Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable breakfast and Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea, has announced the signing of a 30-unit agreement that will bring the concept to Los Angeles for the first time. / Bojangle Expand

Bojangles operates over 800 quick-service chicken chain locations nationwide.



