Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.

After locating the suspected U-Haul truck, authorities say the driver led officers on a short chase, eventually crashing the truck on a curb. The two suspects then ran from the truck. Bodycam footage released by SBPD shows officers chasing the suspects into an apartment complex, jumping over walls and fences to take the suspects into custody. According to officials, one of the suspects was apprehended immediately, while the second suspect was taken into custody after a search.

SUGGESTED:

Advertisement

Authorities did not release the identities of the suspects but said that both were arrested on six counts of burglary, felony vandalism and conspiracy.