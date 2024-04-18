Body of man in his 30s washes ashore along the Pacific Coast Highway

Authorities responded to a somber scene Wednesday afternoon as emergency crews discovered the body of an unidentified male in his mid-30s washed ashore on Sandy Dune Beach along the Pacific Coast Highway.

Ventura County Fire Department and Naval Base Ventura County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the PCH between Thornhill Broome Beach and Sycamore Canyon Road at approximately 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters assessed the individual's condition and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Camarillo Station Patrol promptly initiated an investigation upon notification. Major Crime Investigators, alongside the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, were swiftly summoned to the site to conduct a thorough examination.

As of now, the identity of the deceased remains unknown, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being treated with caution. Major Crimes Bureau investigators have taken charge of the case, given its potentially suspicious nature, which is standard protocol in such situations.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with pertinent information or potential leads on the victim's identity to contact Sheriff’s Major Crimes Sergeant Craig Hennes at (805) 384-4744. Alternatively, individuals wishing to remain anonymous can provide tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).