Body found in lake at MacArthur Park: LAPD

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Westlake
FOX 11

An investigation was underway Friday after a body was found at MacArthur Park.

LOS ANGELES - Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were at MacArthur Park Friday morning after a body was found floating in the lake.

The body was discovered just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of West Sixth and Alvarado streets.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

