Body discovered in Anaheim home; man detained

A man was detained Tuesday on suspicion of murder after a body was found in his Anaheim home, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a man in violation of a court order just after 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of N. Philadelphia Street.

At the scene, officers tried contacting the man outside, but he tried to go back into the home through a broken window. He was detained shortly afterward.

While doing a sweep of the home, authorities discovered the body of a man who "appeared to have suffered trauma," according to police.

The victim has not been identified.

The relationship between the man who was detained and the victim has not been disclosed.

No other information was immediately available.

