Bobcat Fire prompts evacuation order in Arcadia, Sierra Madre

A thick blanket of fog-like smoky whiteness completely covers the foothills as firefighters continue to battle the Bobcat fire. They can’t fly helicopters, so the battle is with hand crews and dozers trying to build containment lines.

The terrain-driven Bobcat Fire continues to grow in the Angeles National Forest, having reached 33,312 acres and is currently 6%.

South Coast AQMD officials extending an air quality advisory, even in areas far from the fire.

They are asking people to skip outside activities and stay inside with their pets. Home improvement stores are having a hard time keeping AC filters and purifiers in stock and even many if those who balked at COVID-19 restrictions are now wearing masks outside.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for those who reside in the foothills located below the Bobcat Fire in Monrovia, Altadena, Sierra Madre, Pasadena, Azusa, Bradbury, Arcadia, and Duarte.

Sunday morning an evacuation order was issued for the city of Arcadia. Residents north of Elkins Ave; east of Santa Anita Ave. are being told to evacuate due to dangerous fire conditions. Residents are advised to use Santa Anita Ave. to leave the area.

On Thursday, fire crews reported heavy activity in the northeast part of the fire toward Crystal Lake and that overnight winds pushed the fire east where it crossed Highway 39. They also reported favorable conditions with an expired Red Flag warning.

Fire authorities also reported the blaze behavior was “moderate with active runs and spotting.”

Crews were expected to use additional overhead resources as they transitioned into a Type One incident management team.

"Residents following Ready, Set, Go! should have evacuation plans in place, organize their emergency evacuation supplies, and have essential evacuation personal belongings easily accessible. Vehicles should be fully fueled, facing out in their driveways and ready to Go!," officials said.

The city of Monrovia issued an evacuation warning in two phases in the event that Santa Ana winds will push into the area.

The first phase applies to residents north of Hillcrest Boulevard and north of Greystone Avenue.

The second phase will apply to residents between Hillcrest Blvd. and Greystone Ave. and south to Foothill Blvd.



With the return of Santa Ana winds, authorities said new fires are likely to start.

“What that means for the public is, we really need you to pay attention to any instructions on evacuations as the fire is likely to move south towards six communities. There’s a lot of people, a lot of property to the south of this fire right now,” said Steve Goldman with the US Forest Service.

The Bobcat Fire is actively burning in the Angeles National Forest and officials prepared to close the forest entirely on Monday evening.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of several national forests due to ongoing fire danger across the state, including the ANF. The closure went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7 and will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change.

Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, and Cleveland National Forest are currently closed, the US Forest Service announced.

Initially only eight forests were closed but due to the growing fire, officials have decided to extend the closure to an additional 10 National Parks. All eighteen national forests in California are now temporally closed.

The Forest service expects to reopen Monday, Sept. 14.

The Bobcat Fire is one of several fires that sparked across the region as parts of California saw record-breaking temperatures over Labor Day weekend.

By Monday evening, the unified fire command issued an evacuation warning for residents in the foothills area below the Bobcat fire to be prepared to evacuate if there continues to be rapid-fire growth.

"When Incident Command and Law Enforcement decide to issue an Evacuation Order, residents should be able to quickly gather their families and pets and leave the area to designated evacuation sites, or to family and friends' homes outside the fire area.

Please make those arrangements now. Delaying these preparedness actions will prevent fire crews from suppression activities and compromise the safety of the public and first responders," officials said.

"Those with large animals, horses and cattle, should begin to move those animals now. Do not wait until the Evacuation Order to begin to move them out of the area. Accommodations are being made for animals at the PomonaFairgrounds and Santa Anita Racetrack with limited capacity.

Fire crews were sent to an area near the dam and West Fork Day Use area at 12:22 p.m. Sunday, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The fire generated a pyrocumulus cloud that was seen for miles.

On Sunday, firefighters reported experiencing erratic fire behavior.

Structures were threatened, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who said five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and two water tenders had been deployed.

A temporary flight restriction was in place over the fire area, and a large plume of smoke could be seen throughout many parts of Los Angeles County.

State Route 39 is closed in both directions at El Encanto Park. People in the area are urged to stay away, the highway will be used for emergency vehicle access.

Temperatures in the forest were well above 100 degrees as a hit wave struck Southern California.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat Christina Gonzalez and CNS contributed to this report.