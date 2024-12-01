Blueface debuts Chrisean Rock face tattoo

article

The Brief Blueface showed off his new tattoo during a jailhouse call with Chrisean Rock. The rapper is currently serving a four-year prison sentence at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California after he was initially behind bars in downtown Los Angeles. Blueface's mother called his new ink "diabolical" and urged him to "pull yourself together."



Blueface is showing off some new ink from jail - and everyone's got mixed reactions over his latest tattoo.

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, was seen on a jailhouse call with on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock, flaunting the new artwork on his face, according to a clip posted by hip-hop personality DJ Akademiks.

The "Thotiana" rapper is seen turning his head to reveal "Chrisean" tatted on the left side of his face, as she stares at the ink in disbelief.

SUGGESTED: Blueface's new mugshot released; Rapper transferred out of Los Angeles jail

Blue's new tattoo got mixed reactions from the internet.

"That jail luv be real till u come home," one person commented.

"I thought he was done with her now he got her name tatted? They both need some serious help,

" another shared.

"That's his son's name, he ain't slick," another pointed out.

It even caught the attention of his own mother, Karlissa Saffold.

SUGGESTED: Rapper Blueface shares new photos from prison: 'Y'all missing me?'

"Your kids are suffering. Javaughn’s confidence has fallen, and you playing arts and crafts on your face is diabolical," she wrote on Instagram. "Your half a father wasn’t as sad as you are right now. You better start praying and pull yourself together! You are more than a lame a** jail ninja. You a child of God and father of three."

Blueface and Chrisean Rock share a son, Chrisean Malone Jr., who was born in September 2023. Blueface initially denied being the father, but a DNA test confirmed that the child was his, which was revealed on their reality show "Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love."

Saffold denies Rock's claims.

SUGGESTED: Blueface's mom reacts to Chrisean Rock jail sentence

Rock has since been released from jail after she faced drug charges in Oklahoma.

Blueface is serving a four-year prison sentence for violating his probation in connection with the 2021 assault of a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge.