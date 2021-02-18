Black History Month honored at local church with art exhibit on racial injustice

Black History Month is being honored at a church in View Park in a whole new way.

With services normally inside, an art display outside is bringing awareness to more than just church members, but to an entire community. "Angels on High" remembers Black men and women who've lost their lives to police gunfire and/or racial injustice.

The art exhibit was the vision of Marian Wade, a longtime member of Park Hills Community Church. One of her brothers helped with the angel cut outs and another brother did the caligraphy. Another church member and her daughter did the research and submitted the names of Black men and women who've lost their lives in police shootings or other violence. Names like Oscar Grant, Alton Sterling,Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, and even Emmett Till adorn the lawn of the church.

In these COVID times church service is online. Pastor Lawrence Dove says the exhibit takes their message out to the community. He says people have stopped by with their cell phones to take a picture and even knocked on his home door nearby to thank the church for the exhibit.

Park Hills Community Church is in View Park near the 405 and La Tijera, near Kenneth Hahn State Park and Stocker avenue.

On Sunday March 7th, the church will be holding a special celebration of "Angels on High." For more information click here.

