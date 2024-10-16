Bioluminescence returns to Southern California: Where to see it

The red tide has returned, and you know what that means - bioluminescent waves are lighting up the Southern California coast a glowing blue for the second time in 2024.

Known scientifically as "lingulodinium polydra," the bioluminescent algae arrived in the area earlier this week and was most recently spotted reaching parts of Venice Beach.

The phenomenon associated with the red tide - or algae bloom - is filled with dinoflagellates, which then react when moved around by the water. During the daytime, the water may be a deep red, brown, or orange color due to the pigmentation. At night is when the water turns what many describe as "electric blue."

"I remember wanting to see this phenomenon years ago and it was one of the top things on my bucket list. Now I've gotten to see it every night for almost a week now!" one person commented on the Facebook page dedicated to where you can see the bioluminescence in SoCal.

According to the Scripps Institute of Oceanography, there is no public health warning associated with the red tide.

So far, enthusiasts shared photos of the bioluminescence from several hotspots including Newport Beach, San Clemente, Playa del Rey, and Ventura.

While there's no particular way to know when or where the bioluminescent waves will light up, some people recommend the best time to venture out for a glimpse is between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"What I’ve noticed with this outbreak is that the bio doesn’t really start coming out till after 10pm - it seems like they have their own internal clock on when to turn on," one person commented.

"Depends on time of high tide. The higher tide brings them closer to shore," another said.

One fellow bioluminescence watcher even shared some tips to others: walk down to the shoreline, let your eyes adjust, and watch for bigger sets every 30 minutes.

"It takes time for the outside sets to break. It’s not in the shorebreak. We’ve been here for an hour and have seen three big sets that were really good. Give it some time," the tip read. "It’s not super bright here but it is there."

The last time bioluminescence was spotted in the region was earlier in January to welcome the new year.

Happy hunting!

