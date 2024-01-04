Bioluminescence back in Southern California: Where to see it

The red tide has returned, and you know what that means - bioluminescent waves are lighting up the Southern California coast a glowing blue for the first time in 2024.

Known scientifically as "lingulodinium polydra," the bioluminescent algae was most recently spotted reaching parts of Orange County earlier this week to welcome in the new year.

The phenomenon associated with the red tide - or algae bloom - is filled with dinoflagellates, which then react when moved around by the water. During the daytime, the water may be a deep red, brown, or orange color due to the pigmentation. At night is when the water turns what many describe as "electric blue."

"I remember wanting to see this phenomenon years ago and it was one of the top things on my bucket list. Now I've gotten to see it every night for almost a week now!" one person commented on the Facebook page dedicated to where you can see the bioluminescence in SoCal.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Bioluminescent waves break in Huntington Beach Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) From: Getty Images

According to the Scripps Institute of Oceanography, there is no public health warning associated with the red tide.

So far, enthusiasts shared photos of the bioluminescence from several hotspots including Long Beach, Huntington Beach - specifically Goldenwest, Pacific Coast Highway and 17th Street, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, and Seal Beach.

Videographer Patrick Coyneeven was even lucky enough to see porpoises swimming in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

"The start of 2024 has already been absolutely incredible! We found bioluminescence last night both in Huntington and Newport Beach! The waves were some of the brightest I’ve ever seen and I again was able to film dolphins swimming in it in the distance! I’ll be out again tonight and will update everyone if I find anything on my story."

While there's no particular way to know when or where the bioluminescent waves will light up, some people recommend the best time to venture out for a glimpse is between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"What I’ve noticed with this outbreak is that the bio doesn’t really start coming out till after 10pm - it seems like they have their own internal clock on when to turn on," one person commented.

"Depends on time of high tide. The higher tide brings them closer to shore," another said.

One fellow bioluminescence watcher even shared some tips to others: walk down to the shoreline, let your eyes adjust, and watch for bigger sets every 30 minutes.

"It takes time for the outside sets to break. It’s not in the shorebreak. We’ve been here for an hour and have seen three big sets that were really good. Give it some time," the tip read. "It’s not super bright here but it is there."

The last time bioluminescence was spotted in the region was back in Sept. 2023.

Good luck!