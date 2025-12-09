BINI opens up about their new album 'FLAMES' and making history at Coachella 2026

Filipina girl group BINI released their latest album "FLAMES" in late November — a seven-track project that marks a new era for them as a group. They spoke with FOX 11 about their new album, selecting the title track, and their preparations to make history as the first Filipino group to perform at Coachella in 2026.

The title "FLAMES" draws inspiration from a nostalgic matchmaking game many Filipino kids played growing up, where it matches two names to determine whether they would be Friends, Lovers, Anger, Married, Enemies, or Sweethearts. BINI leaned into that idea as the foundation of the album — but with their own twist. "For our version, it talks about different kinds of love — not just romantically," Jhonna explained. "For us, it’s friendship, longing, affection, motivation, endearment, and self-discovery."

While some tracks from the album were pre-released earlier this year, "Sweet Tooth" ultimately became the title track, setting the tone for this new era. "It has a unique slow R&B vibe that represents us right now. It feels smooth, sultry, confident — and at the same time sweet." Stacey said. "We wanted a song that – shows everyone that we’re not afraid to explore and evolve as a group." Sheena added that "Infinity" is their most challenging song to perform live because it has the most layers and harmonies.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (ABS-CBN Music)

Earlier this year, BINI surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, and while their songs continue to go viral online, the group says they never know which one will take off. "With Pantropiko – we had no idea it would boom like that," Mikha said. "We always joke and say, ‘Okay guys, it's really going to boom now, ’ and then with ‘Pantropiko’, we were just like whatever, and that’s when it boomed… It's just really unpredictable. "

When asked about making history as the first Filipino group to perform at Coachella in 2026, BINI said, "We hope our story shows fellow Filipino artists that anything is possible if you work hard and dream big." They said they plan to perform unreleased songs specifically for the festival stage.

