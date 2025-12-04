OX:N finds freedom through their first Japanese single album 'SWAY'

K-pop sub-unit OX:N spoke with FOX 11 about their first Japanese single album "SWAY," which explores loneliness, yearning, emotional freedom, and the desire to escape daily life. OX:N consists of OMEGA X members Jehyun, Jaehan, Xen, and Yechan.

When asked what they hope fans feel while listening, Xen said the album is meant to be a source of strength. "The emotions our fans and the public experience are feelings we share too," Xen said. "We want to be there alongside our listeners in those moments, and we hope that when people listen, they can feel that support as well."

Jaehan, who co-wrote and composed the track "SWIRKY" with Yechan, said hearing that listeners want to dance to the track already feels like a win. "We wanted to express the feeling of being trapped in routines and finding freedom within them. Knowing you felt that groove means we achieved that," Jaehan said.

Each member also shared what makes them free beyond music. Jehyun immediately said his bed. Jaehan said eating something he wants. Xen has been getting into DJing, so it helps him get lost in the moment. Yechan said he likes to explore outside the main roads of Seoul. "If you step away from the main roads and explore the smaller corners, you find people enjoying conversations and living their lives. Those moments give me a sense of new excitement and emotions which inspired me when writing the lyrics," Yechan said.

As they continue developing their identity as a sub-unit, the members say they’re focused on setting new goals and growing step by step. "Our first goal was simply to keep releasing albums, and we've been doing that pretty well up until now. Now we want to set new goals that we can work toward step by step and gradually achieve," Jaehan said.

Looking ahead, Xen shared that OX:N hopes to experiment with techno and electronic music for future releases. With the release of "SWAY", OX:N is promoting the album throughout Japan, including a fan concert in Tokyo on Dec. 13.