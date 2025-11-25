Making of 'Syndrome': Singer Wonho talks new album, his viral moments

The Brief Wonho releases his first full-length album, "Syndrome," marking a new chapter in his career with a focus on creating a complete and intentional work. The album includes pre-release singles "Better Than Me" and "Good Liar," which were always intended to be part of the original track list. Wonho went viral for his cosplay of Abby from K-pop Demon Hunters.



K-Pop solo artist Wonho is stepping into a brand-new chapter with the release of his first full-length album, "Syndrome."

After years of releasing music as a solo artist, Wonho says making a full album was a milestone he wanted to approach with intention.

"My mindset was to make an album that feels very complete," he shared. "I wanted to grow through the process and create a well-made album for my fans to listen to."

"Syndrome" includes the pre-release singles "Better Than Me" and "Good Liar." Although the songs were released ahead of the album, Wonho revealed they were always part of the original track list.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ PHOTO: Highline Entertainment

"These songs were originally planned to be included in the full album," he said. "My fans were waiting for the album though, so I wanted to share these two with them first."

Over the summer, Wonho went viral for his cosplay of Abby from K-pop Demon Hunters. His video gaining millions of views online. When asked about it, Wonho said he would want to be Abby, if a live-action version ever happened. Then, with playful confidence, he added, "Call me."

As 2026 approaches, Wonho hopes listeners will discover not just his growth as an artist but also enjoy the music he poured his heart into.

"There is an overall flow and story to the album with many emotions. but more than that, I just want everyone to enjoy the music," Wonho said. "Now that I've made my first full album, I know the process better and I can work more quickly so I hope to continue that into the next year."