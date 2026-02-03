Rally calls on LA County leaders to act as immigrant families face housing pressure
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Immigrant advocates rallied Tuesday morning calling for immediate action from Los Angeles County leaders as they face key budget and housing decisions.
What we know:
The rally was hosted by Immigrants Are LA, a coalition of more than 100 immigrant-serving organizations. Community members, advocates, and coalition leaders gathered outside the Hall of Administration to demand stronger protections and expanded access to county services for immigrant communities.
The demonstration comes as the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering a proposal aimed at strengthening tenant protections.
The recommendation would direct county counsel to prepare an ordinance increasing the eviction threshold under the county’s rent stabilization and tenant protection ordinance from one month of fair market rent to two months.
Advocates at the rally demanded the threshold be increased to three months' rent and the protections be expanded to the entire county and city of Los Angeles. As the ordinance is currently written, it would apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.
Supervisors are also set to receive a report from the acting chief executive officer on the county’s budget. The report includes the latest federal and state policy changes that could impact county staff, contracted service providers, and service delivery.