From idol to actor: OMEGA X’s Kevin and co-star Kim Hong-Jun talk ‘My Bias Is Showing!’

"My Bias Is Showing!" stars Kevin of OMEGA X and Kim Hong-Jun spoke to FOX 11 about their new BL K-drama centered on the unexpected bond between an idol and his fan. Kevin plays Na Ae-joon, a shy teacher who secretly fanboys over K-pop idol Si-yeol, while Hong-Jun portrays Kyu-sung, Si-yeol’s manager.

For Kevin — a real-life K-pop idol — stepping into the role of a fan felt surprisingly natural. "I realized how cool it is to like someone with passion," he says. "I even asked my own fans how they support me with such pure affection. I think I’d react just like Ae-joon meeting his idol — you’d see every bit of the nervousness on my face."

Hong-Jun said the project reminded him how much he loves acting and motivated him to take on more roles in the future — including action genres, and even something in the style of ‘007.’

And with the drama focusing heavily on being starstruck and meeting your idol, neither actor has experienced that feeling yet. Although both admitted that meeting the president of South Korea would definitely do it.

Kevin said that he wants people to know that love itself can be a source of motivation and energy in daily lives.