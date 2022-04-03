Big rig goes off Burbank freeway; driver injured

A motorist driving a semi-truck escaped with minor injuries when his big rig went off an off-ramp from the Golden State (5) Freeway in Burbank Sunday and onto the street below, authorities said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the Burbank Fire Department reported.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:58 a.m. to the freeway at the Empire Avenue off-ramp. Paramedics took the motorist to a hospital with minor injuries.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The crashed and jackknifed truck was blocking the off-ramp and the right lane on southbound I-5, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP issued a Sigalert, but there was no word on how long traffic would be affected.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.