Big rig fire forces Freeway closure in Santa Clarita

article

A big rig fire forced the California Highway Patrol to close a Santa Clarita freeway Monday night.

Reports of a big rig on fire came in shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita near Newhall Avenue. Reports from CHP said that the big rig may have exploded. CHP issued a SigAlert closing all the northbound lanes.

The view from SkyFOX shows traffic backed up for miles, though the fire had been put out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews clean up what remains of the scene.