Big rig fire forces Freeway closure in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A big rig fire forced the California Highway Patrol to close a Santa Clarita freeway Monday night.
Reports of a big rig on fire came in shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita near Newhall Avenue. Reports from CHP said that the big rig may have exploded. CHP issued a SigAlert closing all the northbound lanes.
The view from SkyFOX shows traffic backed up for miles, though the fire had been put out.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews clean up what remains of the scene.